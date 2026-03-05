MRF Ltd to Invest ₹5,300 Cr for Setting up Greenfield Project in TN

Meanwhile, in a separate BSE filing, the Chennai-headquartered MRF Ltd said, "The company today entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Tamil Nadu, through its nodal agency 'Guidance' to facilitate the setting up of a Greenfield manufacturing facility for automotive tyres and allied products at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Sivaganga district." The proposed project when implemented envisages an estimated investment of about Rs 5,300 crore over a period of 12 years and is expected to generate direct employment for approximately 1,000 persons, the company said.