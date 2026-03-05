IIFCL Plans to Raise $1.6 Billion to Fund Infrastructure Development in India: MD Rohit Rishi

Going forward, he said, "We are exploring a USD 600 million blended finance facility and our debut Green Bond issuance. We are also in the process of seeking approval for raising around USD 1 billion as long-term commercial debt without sovereign guarantee, in collaboration with MIGA, a World Bank Group entity, which would result in reduction in financial burden on public exchequer." The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) provides guarantees against non-commercial risks to facilitate the flow of foreign investment in developing countries and lift people out of poverty.