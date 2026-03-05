'Indian Banks Profit Revival Is Not Just a Credit Cycle', Says Bank of Baroda's Beena Vaheed

A

Progress is both real and measurable. Women today account for over 55% of Jan Dhan accounts and nearly 26% of retail borrowers, with consistently strong credit behaviour. Government initiatives such as Jan Dhan and Mudra have moved the narrative beyond access to meaningful economic participation. What we are seeing is structural empowerment, not incremental change.

Within public sector banks, women have already led flagship institutions such as the State Bank of India (SBI). The next opportunity lies in widening leadership exposure across core P&L roles—corporate credit, RAM credit and field leadership. As more women gain experience in these high-impact operating areas, the pathway to management roles becomes even stronger. With institutional commitment and policy support aligned, the momentum is firmly in the right direction.