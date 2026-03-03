A

This is a genuine problem. No matter how advanced we become, as of now women are the ones who give birth. It’s not like men can do that, obviously. Once you give birth, your newborn definitely needs you for that one to two years, and your body also needs recovery time. So this is a very real issue.

Yes, many women do experience a setback of one or two years. I think one important thing is to take a sabbatical for a few months, but not leave completely. Coming back after total detachment becomes difficult because inertia sets in. Instead, continue in some form even two to four hours in a hybrid model. Many companies are very supportive today. Government policies also provide support, and if you are good at your job, companies are willing to accommodate hybrid arrangements.

Continuity is very important. At different life stages be it marriage, aging parents, pregnancy, continuity can be at risk. But even during a sabbatical, you should keep upskilling yourself. I am also a mother of two, and both my pregnancies were very tough. I was bedridden. I could have chosen to give up completely and focus only on raising my children. But I chose to stay connected to my professional world, no matter how hard it was. Clarity is also extremely important. Are you working to build a career, or just to keep yourself busy? When you have clarity that you want a career, you communicate that to your professional ecosystem. You tell them you may be away for a few months but you will return. You ask them to keep you updated. You stay engaged. There will be stages where personal life takes priority. For example, today I am working from home because of unfortunate personal commitments . But I am still working, I am doing this interview and attending meetings. Similarly, when I was on a roadshow for three months, I prioritized work while my child stayed at home.

So it is about communication, prioritization, clarity, and continuity. In today’s world, being born a woman is actually a boon compared to earlier times. There is more support, more policies, and more awareness. But ultimately, you must decide what you want and stay connected to your professional life instead of giving it up completely.