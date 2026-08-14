EIL Reports 55% Rise In Q1 Profit

Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) reported a 55% year-on-year rise in first quarter net profit, driven by continued business momentum and improved operating performance.
Net profit of ₹109 crore in April-June - first quarter of 2026-27 fiscal year - compared with ₹70 crore in the year-earlier period, according to a company statement.
Operating margin stood at about 14%, or ₹108 crore, in the quarter, compared with 7%, or ₹59 crore, a year earlier.
EIL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to ₹155.44 crore as of June 30, 2026, from ₹104.61 crore a year earlier. The EBITDA margin increased to 18.55% from 11.72%.
On a consolidated basis, PAT rose 141% to ₹157.94 crore from ₹65.40 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26.
The company's order book stood at ₹14,424 crore as of June 30, comprising ₹10,498 crore in the consultancy segment and ₹3,926 crore in the turnkey segment.
EIL said its business outlook remains positive, supported by its strong order book and continued opportunities across the energy and infrastructure sectors.
The company said it continues to focus on business growth, operational excellence, diversification of its project portfolio, expansion of its international footprint and opportunities across traditional energy, energy transition and infrastructure sectors.