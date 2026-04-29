US PE Firm Siguler Guff Invests $40Mn in Trimex Foods Amid QSR Momentum

Motion in QSR Sector

The Trimex deal arrives in the middle of a distinctly active period for India's restaurant and quick service sector, a LiveMint report highlighted. Burma Burma raised over ₹38 crore in March from Negen Capital, Endurance Capital and Coheron Wealth. Burger Singh closed an ₹82 crore round the same month, led by Artal Asia alongside Negen Undiscovered Value Fund and Aurum Rising India Fund.