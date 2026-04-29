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US PE Firm Siguler Guff Invests $40Mn in Trimex Foods Amid QSR Momentum

US private equity firm Siguler Guff has committed $40mn, approximately ₹380 crore, into Trimex Foods, the New Delhi-based operator behind India's franchise footprint for Chilli's Grill and Bar, PAUL and Cinnabon

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Siguler Guff invests $40mn in Trimex Foods expansion

  • Funds to scale outlets and add global QSR brands across India

  • Investment reflects rising demand for international dining experiences in India

  • Restaurant sector sees strong funding momentum with multiple deals and consolidation

US private equity firm Siguler Guff has committed $40mn, approximately ₹380 crore, into Trimex Foods, the New Delhi-based operator behind India's franchise footprint for Chilli's Grill and Bar, PAUL and Cinnabon. It is Trimex's first institutional raise in fifteen years of operations.

Founded in 2010, Trimex runs over 50 restaurants and bakery-cafés across 13 cities, holding nationwide rights for its global brand portfolio. The capital will go towards expanding that network pan-India and potentially bringing additional international brands into the fold.

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Siguler Guff's Interested

The firm's conviction rests on a structural argument about where Indian consumer behaviour is heading. "India's food services sector is undergoing a structural shift as consumers increasingly gravitate towards globally recognised dining experiences," said Shaun Khubchandani, Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager at Siguler Guff.

He described Trimex as a "scalable, multi-brand platform with industry-leading execution and a strong customer following" — the kind of founder-led business that is harder to build from scratch than it looks.

Siguler Guff's existing India portfolio spans GlobalLogic, Baazar Kolkata, Rajasthan Royals and La Renon Healthcare, reflecting a broad consumer and technology orientation that Trimex fits comfortably within.

PNG Supply to Restaurants, Eateries in Maharashtra Increased by 20 Pc: Minister - null
PNG Supply to Restaurants, Eateries in Maharashtra Increased by 20 Pc: Minister

BY PTI

Motion in QSR Sector

The Trimex deal arrives in the middle of a distinctly active period for India's restaurant and quick service sector, a LiveMint report highlighted. Burma Burma raised over ₹38 crore in March from Negen Capital, Endurance Capital and Coheron Wealth. Burger Singh closed an ₹82 crore round the same month, led by Artal Asia alongside Negen Undiscovered Value Fund and Aurum Rising India Fund.

Further up the value chain, listed player Sapphire Foods India is preparing to merge with Devyani International in a transaction approaching a billion dollars. Devyani has separately announced plans to acquire homegrown chain Biryani by Kilo. Wow! Momo raised capital from Singularity in December. Subway India is reportedly exploring a public market listing.

[With inputs from PTI]

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