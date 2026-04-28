REC Net Profit Drops 22% To ₹3,375 Cr In Q4

Public sector infrastructure finance company REC Ltd on Tuesday posted a 22 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,375.08 crore during the quarter ended March 2026, mainly on account of lower interest income.
It registered a net profit of Rs 4,309.98 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
During the latest fourth quarter, the company's total income reduced to Rs 14,583.39 crore from Rs 15,348.37 crore in the same period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.
The company's interest income, which includes interest income on loan assets, came down to Rs 14,119.11 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 14,947.26 crore in Q4 FY25.
The company's expenses were higher at Rs 10,168.85 crore during January-March FY26, as against Rs 9,858.48 crore in the year-ago quarter.
For the entire financial year, the company's net profit increased to Rs 16,308.17 crore from Rs 15,884.23 crore in FY25.
Total income soared to Rs 59,628.35 crore from Rs 55,105.20 crore in FY25.
Interest income rose to Rs 57,860.49 crore in the fiscal year ended March 2026 from Rs 55,105.20 crore recorded in March 2025.
The Board of Directors of the Company declared the final dividend of Rs 1.55 per equity share (on face value of Rs 10 each). With this, the total dividend for the financial year 2025-26 is Rs 18.55 per share.
In a separate statement, REC said it has registered its highest-ever annual net profit despite challenging macroeconomic situations and geopolitical uncertainty.
The company said it has registered growth in the loan book of around Rs 17,000 crore during the last year.
As a result, the loan book is at an all-time high of Rs 5.84 lakh crore as on March 31, 2026.
The renewable sector loan book increased to Rs 75,347 crore as on March 31, 2026, reflecting a 30 per cent growth.
Total sanctions increased to Rs 4,09,097 crore from Rs 3,37,179 crore, up 21 per cent year-on-year.
Disbursement also increased 10 per cent to Rs 2,11,189 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,91,185 crore in FY25.
The company's net worth rose 9 per cent to Rs 84,290 crore as on March 31, 2026, from Rs 77,638 crore recorded a year ago.