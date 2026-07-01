ATF, Commercial LPG and Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed from July 1: Check Latest Rates

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut

This developments comes on the same day the government reduced the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹183.50, effective from July 1. The price of a commercial cylinder in Delhi has dropped to ₹2,930 from ₹3,113.50 earlier. This marks the first reduction in commercial LPG cylinder prices in 2026, following a series of sharp hikes earlier in the year. There has been no change in the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder used by households.