  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Eli lilly insilico medicine ink 275bn ai drug discovery deal for next gen treatment

Eli Lilly & Insilico Medicine Ink $2.75Bn AI Drug Discovery Deal for Next-Gen Treatment

Eli Lilly partners with Insilico Medicine in a $2.75B deal to leverage the Pharma.AI platform

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zydus Cadila Gets DCGI Nod for Hepatitis Drug for Covid-19 Treatment
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Eli Lilly signs a $2.75 billion deal with Insilico Medicine for AI-driven drug discovery

  • The agreement grants Lilly exclusive rights to preclinical oral therapies for undisclosed indications

  • Insilico receives a $115 million upfront payment and milestone-based royalties on future sales

Eli Lilly is set to deepen its push into AI-driven drug discovery through a partnership with Hong Kong-listed biotech firm Insilico Medicine, in a deal that could be worth as much as $2.75 billion, AFP reported.

The agreement reportedly gives Lilly access to Insilico’s AI platform to accelerate the discovery and development of new therapies across multiple disease areas, marking one of the largest collaborations yet between a major drugmaker and an AI biotech company.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Legal experts say physicians are permitted to educate patients about weight-loss drugs, but not to advertise them. - null
Social Media ‘Doctors’ are Driving Indians to Weight-Loss Drugs Like Mounjaro, Wegovy. It’s Illegal

BY Yukta Mudgal

Related Content
Related Content

Deal Details

Under the deal, Insilico will receive $115 million upfront, with the remainder of the headline value likely tied to research milestones, clinical progress and regulatory approvals.

The companies will jointly work on multiple R&D programmes selected by Lilly, combining Lilly’s clinical development expertise with Insilico’s machine-learning tools for identifying promising molecules. Insilico said the collaboration builds on a software licensing agreement the two companies signed in 2023.

The partnership reportedly reflects growing confidence in AI’s role in medicine, particularly in drug discovery, where the ability to process huge datasets and generate novel compounds faster than traditional methods could shorten a development process that typically takes more than a decade and costs billions.

Insilico’s platform uses generative AI and related machine-learning techniques to scan chemical space, predict molecular structures and identify candidates that human researchers may miss.

The company already has several AI-discovered drug candidates in clinical trials, helping validate the commercial potential of its technology.

null - null
Novo Nordisk Rolls-out Weight-Loss Jab Wegovy In India, Prices Higher Than Lilly's Mounjaro

BY Outlook Business Desk

Market Reaction

Investors reacted quickly to the announcement, with Insilico shares rising sharply in Hong Kong trading. The deal also underscores a broader shift in the pharmaceutical industry, as companies that once treated AI as an experimental tool are now committing serious capital to it.

Lilly, whose diabetes and obesity drugs have become major revenue drivers, appears to be using its strong cash flow to fund the next wave of R&D bets.

More broadly, the transaction could pressure other major drugmakers such as Pfizer, Merck and AstraZeneca to move faster on AI partnerships of their own.

It also highlights how AI drug discovery has become a global race, with Asian biotech firms increasingly competing at the front of the field. If Insilico’s AI-designed candidates advance successfully through later-stage trials, the deal could become a model for how pharmaceutical companies buy speed, scale and innovation in the next era of drug development.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×