Eli Lilly & Insilico Medicine Ink $2.75Bn AI Drug Discovery Deal for Next-Gen Treatment

Eli Lilly signs a $2.75 billion deal with Insilico Medicine for AI-driven drug discovery
The agreement grants Lilly exclusive rights to preclinical oral therapies for undisclosed indications
Insilico receives a $115 million upfront payment and milestone-based royalties on future sales
Eli Lilly is set to deepen its push into AI-driven drug discovery through a partnership with Hong Kong-listed biotech firm Insilico Medicine, in a deal that could be worth as much as $2.75 billion, AFP reported.
The agreement reportedly gives Lilly access to Insilico’s AI platform to accelerate the discovery and development of new therapies across multiple disease areas, marking one of the largest collaborations yet between a major drugmaker and an AI biotech company.
Deal Details
Under the deal, Insilico will receive $115 million upfront, with the remainder of the headline value likely tied to research milestones, clinical progress and regulatory approvals.
The companies will jointly work on multiple R&D programmes selected by Lilly, combining Lilly’s clinical development expertise with Insilico’s machine-learning tools for identifying promising molecules. Insilico said the collaboration builds on a software licensing agreement the two companies signed in 2023.
The partnership reportedly reflects growing confidence in AI’s role in medicine, particularly in drug discovery, where the ability to process huge datasets and generate novel compounds faster than traditional methods could shorten a development process that typically takes more than a decade and costs billions.
Insilico’s platform uses generative AI and related machine-learning techniques to scan chemical space, predict molecular structures and identify candidates that human researchers may miss.
The company already has several AI-discovered drug candidates in clinical trials, helping validate the commercial potential of its technology.
Market Reaction
Investors reacted quickly to the announcement, with Insilico shares rising sharply in Hong Kong trading. The deal also underscores a broader shift in the pharmaceutical industry, as companies that once treated AI as an experimental tool are now committing serious capital to it.
Lilly, whose diabetes and obesity drugs have become major revenue drivers, appears to be using its strong cash flow to fund the next wave of R&D bets.
More broadly, the transaction could pressure other major drugmakers such as Pfizer, Merck and AstraZeneca to move faster on AI partnerships of their own.
It also highlights how AI drug discovery has become a global race, with Asian biotech firms increasingly competing at the front of the field. If Insilico’s AI-designed candidates advance successfully through later-stage trials, the deal could become a model for how pharmaceutical companies buy speed, scale and innovation in the next era of drug development.