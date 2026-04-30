Deep Tech Start-Up Ctruh Raises $2.5Mn to Build AI-Powered 3D, XR Platform

Ctruh raises $2.5mn seed funding led by Inflection Point Ventures
Funds to drive R&D, product growth and expansion into US and UAE
Platform uses AI and 3D engine to enable browser-based immersive XR content
Ctruh, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup, has raised $2.5mn in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, according to the company’s statement dated 30 April 2026.
The round also saw participation from Avinya Ventures, India Accelerator, Founder’s Avenue, Anthill Ventures and LVX, along with individual investors including Vivek Sinha and Shivakumar Ganesan.
"While the AI Space continues to get increasingly crowded, Ctruh is cutting through the noise with a strong technical differentiation. Its patented 3D engine enables high-fidelity 4K, 8K, and even 16K experiences to run smoothly on the web with fast load times," said Vinay Bansal, CEO & Co-Founder, IPV commenting on the investment.
"What stands out is how they are combining AI with 3D and XR to scale immersive content creation, making these experiences not just cutting-edge, but usable and scalable for everyday business applications," he adde.
Founded in 2023, Ctruh develops tools for creating and deploying 3D and extended reality (XR) content on the web. Its platform includes a browser-based 3D engine and a generative AI system designed to convert images, text and video into 3D assets.
The company said the funds will be used for research and development, product development and expanding go-to-market operations in the United States and the UAE.
Ctruh has a team of around 36 employees and is building applications for sectors including retail, real estate, education and healthcare.
"We're already seeing clear demand signals: AR-enabled products are driving up to 94% higher conversions (Shopify), 80% of retailers are expected to deploy AR by 2026 (Gartner), and IDC forecasts an 87% rebound in XR hardware in 2026, led by Apple Vision Pro M5, Meta Quest, Samsung Moohan, and XREAL smart glasses. This reflects a structural shift towards open, AI-powered, browser-native platforms," noted Vinay Agastya, Founder & CEO Ctruh.
The company’s offering allows businesses to create and deploy immersive content without requiring specialised hardware or software installations, using web-based tools instead.
The funding comes amid growing interest in technologies combining artificial intelligence with 3D and immersive computing.
XR Market
The convergence of 3D, XR, and AI is shaping one of the fastest-growing technology categories of this decade. The global XR market is projected to reach $346 Billion in 2026 and scale to over $2.1 Trillion by 2034, growing at a 25–34% CAGR (Fortune Business Insights, IMARC). India is emerging as the fastest-growing XR market in Asia, currently valued at $4.8B and projected to reach $14.1B by 2027, driven by policy tailwinds like Karnataka's AVGC-XR 3.0 Framework, the Government of India's recently expanded deep-tech regulatory framework, and state-level investments exceeding INR 3,000 Cr. A mobile-first infrastructure and 30–40% cost advantage in software delivery further strengthen India's position.