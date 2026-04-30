Deep Tech Start-Up Ctruh Raises $2.5Mn to Build AI-Powered 3D, XR Platform

XR Market

The convergence of 3D, XR, and AI is shaping one of the fastest-growing technology categories of this decade. The global XR market is projected to reach $346 Billion in 2026 and scale to over $2.1 Trillion by 2034, growing at a 25–34% CAGR (Fortune Business Insights, IMARC). India is emerging as the fastest-growing XR market in Asia, currently valued at $4.8B and projected to reach $14.1B by 2027, driven by policy tailwinds like Karnataka's AVGC-XR 3.0 Framework, the Government of India's recently expanded deep-tech regulatory framework, and state-level investments exceeding INR 3,000 Cr. A mobile-first infrastructure and 30–40% cost advantage in software delivery further strengthen India's position.