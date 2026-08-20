DEE Development Engineers Bags ₹36-Cr Order From Reliance Industries

Engineering solutions provider DEE Development Engineers Ltd on Thursday said that it has bagged an order of approximately ₹36 crore from Reliance Industries Ltd for fabrication work.
The order is scheduled for completion within nine months.
The mandate further strengthens DEE Development Engineers' engagement with leading industrial customers and adds to its execution pipeline across the domestic market.
"DEE Development Engineers Ltd has secured a domestic purchase order valued at approximately ₹36 crore, inclusive of GST, from Reliance Industries Limited for pipe shop fabrication work," the company said in a statement.
The company's Chairman and Managing Director K L Bansal said that the order from Reliance Industries reflects continued confidence in DEE Development Engineers' fabrication capabilities and execution standards.
"We remain confident about the demand environment across our core markets and continue to see a strong pipeline across power, oil and gas and industrial applications, with opportunities developing across both domestic and international markets. With our FY27 revenue target of ₹1,500 crore-plus and order inflow guidance of more than ₹2,000 crore, our focus remains on converting this opportunity pipeline into profitable growth while improving capacity utilisation, asset turns and operating leverage," he said.
The order adds to DEE Development Engineers' recent order momentum across domestic and international markets, including mandates from leading energy and infrastructure companies, the company said.