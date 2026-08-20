DEE Development Engineers Bags ₹36-Cr Order From Reliance Industries

"We remain confident about the demand environment across our core markets and continue to see a strong pipeline across power, oil and gas and industrial applications, with opportunities developing across both domestic and international markets. With our FY27 revenue target of ₹1,500 crore-plus and order inflow guidance of more than ₹2,000 crore, our focus remains on converting this opportunity pipeline into profitable growth while improving capacity utilisation, asset turns and operating leverage," he said.