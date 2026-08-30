Tata arm pitches DAE to do an ISRO, work more with pvt sector; sees n-power revenues trebling

The company sees a halving of revenue growth to 14-16 per cent in FY27 due to the geopolitical uncertainities which has resulted in clients across the world being hesitant to invest, he said, adding that the operating profit margin is likely to widen to 13-14 per cent in FY27 from the 12.5 per cent largely on the back of the integration of US acquisition CDI Engineering Solutions getting complete, he said.