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Mcap of 7 of Top-10 Valued Firms Erodes by ₹1.54 Lakh Cr; Reliance Takes Biggest Hit

Reliance leads losses as market valuation of seven top-10 firms declines in a holiday-shortened week

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Summary
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  • Market valuation of seven of the top-10 valued firms declined by ₹1.54 lakh crore last week.

  • Reliance Industries suffered the biggest erosion, losing ₹46,078 crore in market capitalisation.

  • SBI, Larsen & Toubro and LIC were the only gainers among the top-10 most-valued firms.

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms eroded by ₹1.54 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

In a holiday-shortened week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 639.61 points, or 0.84%, and the NSE Nifty declined 171.55 points, or 0.72%.

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From the top 10 pack, Reliance, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion in their valuations, while State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers.

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The market valuation of Reliance dropped by ₹46,078.3 crore to ₹17,87,039.40 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by ₹33,333.06 crore to ₹11,46,641.84 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel tumbled ₹25,408.96 crore to ₹11,14,886.53 crore and that of TCS dived ₹22,920.58 crore to ₹8,15,480.75 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever diminished by ₹13,169.46 crore to ₹5,04,210.54 crore.

Bajaj Finance's valuation declined by ₹7,253.24 crore to ₹5,63,262.33 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by ₹6,311.41 crore to ₹9,00,589.91 crore.

However, the mcap of Larsen & Toubro jumped ₹20,608.43 crore to ₹5,60,836.64 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap climbed ₹13,753.62 crore to ₹8,89,831.54 crore and that of LIC went up by ₹6,040.37 crore to ₹5,20,484.06 crore.

Reliance remained the most valued domestic firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.

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