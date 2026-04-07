Cult.fit Parent Curefit Appoints Four Independent Directors Ahead of IPO

Morparia, a veteran banker and former chairman of JPMorgan South and Southeast Asia, has previously held leadership roles at ICICI Bank and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2024. Arun M. Kumar is the managing partner at Celesta Capital and has earlier served as chairman and CEO of KPMG India, as well as assistant secretary of commerce for global markets under former US President Barack Obama. Indu Bhushan brings nearly four decades of experience across policy, healthcare and development, including his role as CEO of Ayushman Bharat: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Pragya Misra has held roles in communications and public affairs at companies such as WhatsApp and Truecaller, and currently serves as OpenAI’s head of strategy and global affairs for India.