Colgate-Palmolive May Raise Prices Again As Input Costs Rise

Smaller Packs Keep Extra Grammage

Narasimhan pointed to the company's ₹10 and ₹20 packs as examples where the added quantity has stayed in place, calling them strong value propositions for buyers. Price hikes so far have stayed modest, in the low single digits, over recent quarters. Going forward, the company intends to lean on packaging upgrades and a better overall product experience to keep its main brands competitive.