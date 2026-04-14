China’s Evergrande Founder Xu Pleads Guilty To Fraud

Its collapse has plunged China’s property sector, the mainstay of its economy, into an irreversible crisis, prompting the government to periodically intervene to keep the housing market from complete collapse. After its collapse, the property crisis crashed all over China, and not recovered fully. The High Court in Hong Kong in January 2024 ordered its liquidation. In March 2024, the China Securities Regulatory Commission penalised the insolvent developer 4.2 billion yuan ($616 million), saying Evergrande inflated its sales in the years preceding its eventual collapse.