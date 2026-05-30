Simplex Castings Delivers Landmark FY26 Results, Bets Big on ₹100 Crore Railway Opportunity

Simplex Castings Ltd reported a strong FY26 performance, with profit after tax rising over 40% and revenue growing 18% year-on-year, as the company simultaneously laid the foundation for its next phase of growth through a strategic return to the railway wagon components segment. The precision metallurgy and engineering company reported revenue from operations of ₹202.9 crore in FY26, while EBITDA increased more than 20% and profit after tax climbed to ₹21.26 crore. The company also significantly reduced both long-term and short-term borrowings during the year, strengthening its balance sheet and improving cash flow generation.