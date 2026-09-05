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Subhash Chandra Booked In ₹1,322 Cr LIC Housing Fraud Case

The CBI has alleged offences including conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct against the Essel Group Chairman

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
Published At:
Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra
Summary
Summary of this article

  • CBI registered a case against Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and others over an alleged ₹1,322 crore fraud

  • LIC Housing Finance has alleged misrepresentation and inflated net-worth certificates

  • The case comes amid Chandra’s separate insolvency proceedings

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and others over an alleged ₹1,322 crore fraud involving LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

LIC Housing Finance has alleged that loan facilities were obtained through misrepresentation, including the submission of inflated net-worth certificates, as per a report by NDTV Profit.

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The CBI has alleged offences including conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct.

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The CBI case relates to two loan facilities with a combined sanctioned amount of ₹980 crore. Chandra had personally guaranteed both facilities, according to the lender’s complaint.

One facility involved a ₹500 crore loan extended to Vasant Sagar Properties Pvt. Ltd., with Pan India Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. as co-borrower.

In Personal Insolvency Case Before NCLAT, Subhash Chandra Opposes Formation Of 5-Member NCLT Bench - null
In Personal Insolvency Case Before NCLAT, Subhash Chandra Opposes Formation Of 5-Member NCLT Bench

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The loan was approved as a Home Entity Loan for takeover and top-up purposes and was backed by a continuing guarantee executed by Chandra on March 28, 2018, as per the NDTV Profit report.

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The Vasant Sagar loan subsequently turned non-performing, with the outstanding amount rising to ₹570.5 crore, according to the report. A second ₹480 crore Digital loan also turned NPA, with ₹507.25 crore outstanding.

LIC Housing Finance alleged that a net-worth certificate submitted for the ₹500 crore facility showed Chandra’s net worth at ₹59,113 crore. A separate certificate for the second facility put his net worth at ₹40,562 crore, NDTV Profit reported.

The lender later alleged that Chandra denied having the net worth claimed in the certificates.

The CBI has said the allegations disclose prima facie offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to NDTV Profit.

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Case Comes Amid Insolvency Dispute

The CBI case comes amid a separate legal dispute involving Chandra’s personal insolvency repayment plan.

Nclt Bars Subhash Chandra From Selling Assets As Lenders Challenge ₹6.5 Cr Settlement - Zee
NCLT Bars Subhash Chandra From Selling Assets As Lenders Challenge ₹6.5 Cr Settlement

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Subhash Chandra - null
NCLT Stays Subhash Chandra’s Insolvency Plan: What Happens To ₹22,000-Crore Claims?

BY Outlook Business Desk

The NCLT had on August 27 approved a repayment plan under which Chandra would pay around ₹6.25 crore against admitted claims of ₹22,006.57 crore.

After controversy, a five-member NCLT bench issued a stay on the order approving the plan.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has since postponed the hearing on lenders’ appeal against the repayment plan to October 7.

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