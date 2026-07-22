Emkay says Paytm has decoded product market fit, is 'Firing on All Cylinders'

Emkay sees room to grow in financial services. Only about 7% of Paytm's merchants currently borrow through the platform, leaving scope to expand loan distribution fees without deploying the company's own capital. Access to lending capital is not a constraint, the report said, with Paytm able to tap four to six times the capital it currently distributes. It described the opportunity as having "vast upside potential" including a possible order-of-magnitude increase in both customer penetration and disbursal value.