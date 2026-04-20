IIFL Capital Credit Opportunities Fund Raises ₹500 Crore

Investment firm IIFL Capital Services Ltd on Monday announced the first closure of IIFL Capital Credit Opportunities Fund, securing capital commitments of over Rs 500 crore.
This has been achieved in a short span of time, underscoring strong demand from HNIs and family offices seeking differentiated exposure to India's fast-growing private credit market, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, the sponsor of the fund, said in a statement.
The fund is strategically positioned to capitalise on the expanding opportunity set within India's private credit ecosystem, driven by potential economic fundamentals, increasing mid-market financing needs, and evolving dynamics in traditional lending channels, it said.
With the successful first close, it said, the fund has reached its initial target corpus of Rs 500 crore and has exercised the green shoe option of an additional Rs 500 crore, providing flexibility to scale the platform further in response to continued investor interest.
Commenting on the development, IIFL Capital Asset Management Ltd Fund Manager Purshotam Agarwal said the investment team has already commenced evaluation of opportunities, with the first deployment expected shortly.
The fund aims to deploy capital across a diversified set of credit opportunities, maintaining a disciplined investment approach whilst targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns, he added.
In the venture capital raising process, the first close refers to the stage when a fund raises a certain benchmark amount to begin investing in startups.