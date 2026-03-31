Ather Energy Issues Nearly 3 Lakh Shares to ESOP Holders, Capital Base Expands

Ather Energy allotted 2.97 lakh equity shares to employees under its ESOP 2025 Plan
The company’s paid-up share capital rose to ₹38.26 crore following the stock option exercise
Allotted shares rank pari passu, ensuring equal voting and dividend rights with existing equity
Ather Energy on Monday allotted 2.97 lakh equity shares to eligible Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) holders who exercised their stock options under the Ather Energy ESOP 2025 Plan, according to an exchange filing.
The company stated that its Board of Directors, through a circular resolution passed on March 30, 2026, approved the allotment of 2,97,012 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.
Following the allotment, Ather Energy’s paid-up share capital increased from ₹38.23 crore, comprising 38.23 crore equity shares of ₹1 each, to ₹38.26 crore comprising 38.26 crore equity shares of ₹1 each.
This development comes after the company granted 12.7 lakh ESOPs worth ₹70.9 crore in September 2025 to employees, senior management, and key personnel.
Ather Financials
In its Q3 results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Ather Energy reported a sharp improvement in financial performance.
The Bengaluru-based company narrowed its net loss by 57% year-on-year to ₹84.6 crore, compared to ₹197.5 crore in the same period last year. Losses also declined sequentially from ₹154.1 crore in the September quarter, reflecting improved operating leverage.
Revenue from operations rose 50% year-on-year to ₹953.6 crore, up from ₹634.9 crore a year earlier, driven by higher electric scooter deliveries and improved realisations. Including other income, total income for the quarter stood at around ₹996 crore, compared to ₹650 crore in the year-ago period.
The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 67,851 units, marking a 50% increase from the previous year. Operating losses also narrowed, with EBITDA loss reported at ₹29.9 crore. Ather said the quarterly loss declined 45% from the September quarter, indicating progress towards profitability and more sustainable growth.
Ather Energy’s market share strengthened further in India’s electric two-wheeler segment during Q3 FY26, reaching 18.8% on a pan-India basis. The festive season provided a strong boost, with the company recording its highest-ever monthly registrations of 30,900 units, translating to a 20% market share and underscoring robust consumer demand and growing brand preference.