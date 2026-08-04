Gold Rises On West Asia Tensions; Silver Jumps Nearly 2% Ahead Of US Jobs Data

Gold prices rose on safe-haven demand as West Asia tensions persisted.
Silver outperformed gold, climbing nearly 2% ahead of key US jobs data.
Fed rate hike expectations limited bullion gains despite geopolitical uncertainty
Gold prices traded higher on Tuesday, supported by renewed safe-haven demand as uncertainty over the West Asia conflict persisted. Silver outperformed the yellow metal, gaining nearly 2%, while investors also awaited a series of US labour market reports that could influence the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision.
COMEX gold traded at $4,115.90 an ounce, up 0.62%, while COMEX silver gained 1.91% to $58.96 an ounce in early trade.
Gold continued to find support after conflicting signals emerged over possible negotiations between the US and Iran.
US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were underway and described them as Tehran's "last chance" to reach an agreement. Iran, however, denied that any negotiations were taking place or were planned.
The uncertainty has boosted demand for safe-haven assets such as gold as investors seek protection from geopolitical risks and market volatility.
Fed Rate Expectations Cap Upside
While geopolitical tensions are supporting bullion prices, expectations of higher US interest rates are limiting further gains.
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Markets currently assign a roughly 65% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its September meeting after keeping rates unchanged last week.
Adding to those expectations, New York Fed President John Williams said inflation is moving in the right direction but emphasised that policymakers would not hesitate to raise rates again if price pressures remain elevated.
Higher interest rates generally weigh on gold because the metal does not generate interest or dividend income, making fixed-income assets relatively more attractive as yields rise.
US Jobs Data In Focus
Investors are now focused on a series of US labour market reports due this week, including the JOLTS job openings data, the ADP private employment report, and Friday's non-farm payrolls report.
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The data will provide fresh clues on the strength of the US economy and whether the Federal Reserve has room to tighten monetary policy further.
A stronger-than-expected labour market could reinforce expectations of another rate hike, while weaker data may improve the outlook for gold by increasing expectations that the Fed could pause.
Fresh economic data released on Monday showed US manufacturing activity expanded in July to its highest level in more than four years, indicating continued resilience in the economy.
At the same time, the ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted global supply chains and increased input costs for businesses. Persistent cost pressures could keep inflation elevated, complicating the Federal Reserve's policy decisions.
Gold is often viewed as a hedge against inflation, although higher interest rates introduced to contain inflation can offset some of that support.
Silver Outperforms Gold
Silver gained nearly 2%, outperforming gold during Tuesday's trade.
Unlike gold, silver benefits not only from safe-haven demand but also from its extensive industrial use. Demand from sectors such as renewable energy, electronics and manufacturing has continued to support the metal, helping it outperform gold in recent sessions.
For now, bullion markets remain caught between competing forces. Geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns are supporting safe-haven buying, while expectations of tighter US monetary policy are limiting gains.
The direction of gold and silver prices in the coming days is likely to depend on developments in West Asia, this week's US employment data, and further signals from Federal Reserve officials on the outlook for interest rates.