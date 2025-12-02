Apple Replaces Its AI Chief With Microsoft’s Amar Subramanya: All About India Origin AI Researcher

Apple described the shift as a structural realignment. Subramanya will take charge of teams focused on foundation models, core AI research, and AI safety. Teams previously reporting to Giannandrea will be redistributed across the executive leadership. Some responsibilities will transition to Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan, while others will fall under Services chief Eddy Cue. Federighi, who has already been taking on expanded AI responsibilities, will further broaden his leadership with Subramanya’s arrival.