Apple Replaces Its AI Chief With Microsoft’s Amar Subramanya: All About India Origin AI Researcher

Apple appointed Amar Subramanya as Vice President of AI, the division's most significant leadership change since 2024
Subramanya, an AI veteran from Microsoft and Google DeepMind
The shuffle comes as Apple faces increasing criticism for falling behind rivals in the AI race
John Giannandrea, the outgoing AI chief, will remain as an adviser until his retirement next spring
Apple on Monday announced a major leadership change in its artificial intelligence division, appointing Amar Subramanya to lead its AI efforts.
Subramanya, a veteran AI engineer who most recently worked at Microsoft and previously at Google’s DeepMind, will serve as vice president of AI and report to Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, the company said.
Leadership Changes
The appointment marks the most significant shake-up within Apple’s AI organization since the company introduced its Apple Intelligence suite in 2024. It also comes as Apple faces increasing criticism that it has fallen behind competitors in the rapidly evolving AI race.
John Giannandrea, who joined Apple in 2018 and has overseen machine learning and AI strategy, is stepping down from his leadership role. He will remain at the company as an adviser through next spring before retiring.
In a statement applauding the leadership changes, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Federighi has already played a key role in shaping the company’s AI agenda. “Alongside expanding his leadership team and AI responsibilities with Amar’s arrival, Craig has been instrumental in driving our AI efforts, including overseeing the development of a more personalized Siri for users next year,” Cook said.
Apple described the shift as a structural realignment. Subramanya will take charge of teams focused on foundation models, core AI research, and AI safety. Teams previously reporting to Giannandrea will be redistributed across the executive leadership. Some responsibilities will transition to Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan, while others will fall under Services chief Eddy Cue. Federighi, who has already been taking on expanded AI responsibilities, will further broaden his leadership with Subramanya’s arrival.
Apple Intelligence Setbacks
Apple has faced several setbacks since the debut of its AI unit. This leadership transition reportedly appears to be a response to both technical challenges and mounting criticism. A delay of the revamped Siri until 2026, along with reports of functionality issues during internal testing and early user complaints about accuracy, has intensified questions around Apple’s pace of AI development.
Competitors have been investing aggressively in cloud-scale models, custom chips, and hyperscale data-centre infrastructure, widening the perceived gap.
Apple has publicly defended a different strategy: prioritising on-device processing to safeguard user privacy and tailoring models to its own hardware rather than relying heavily on cloud compute.
Executives, including CEO Tim Cook, have described AI as “profound,” and the company announced in August that it would significantly increase AI investment. Apple has also pursued product partnerships, including integrations with external model providers, even as analysts point to a less infrastructure-heavy approach than rivals such as Microsoft, Google, and Meta.
Who is Amar Subramanya?
Subramanya brings direct experience from organisations at the forefront of recent AI breakthroughs. Apple will task him with advancing foundation models and AI safety, while Federighi expands his oversight of product-facing AI capabilities, including the delayed Siri overhaul. Giannandrea will continue to advise during a transition period before exiting the company.
The leadership change feeds into broader concerns about Apple’s competitive standing. Although Apple’s stock has risen this year, some investors and analysts argue the company is trailing peers that have committed billions to frontier AI research, specialised chips, and cloud infrastructure. At the same time, Apple’s enormous user base and its device-centric AI strategy remain strategic assets the company appears determined to protect.