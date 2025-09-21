Apple Watch Series 11 Introduces AI-Powered High Blood Pressure Alert, Notifies Users Without Measurement

As the sphygmomanometer, a device traditionally used for measuring blood pressure is only found at hospitals, many of the cases go unreported due to lack of visible symptoms. Keeping this in mind, Apple used AI to sort through the data from 100,000 people enrolled in a heart and movement study it launched in 2019. The study was launch to check whether it could find features in the signal data from the watch's main heart-related sensor that it could then match up with traditional blood pressure measurements, reported Reuters.