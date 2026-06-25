Bain Capital Fully Exits Emcure Pharma Through Final Block Deal

Bain Capital has exited Emcure Pharma by selling its remaining stake through a block deal.
The investment firm first acquired a stake in the Pune-based drugmaker in 2013.
The exit comes after a series of stake sales following Emcure Pharma’s stock market debut in 2024.
US private equity firm Bain Capital has reportedly completed its exit from Emcure Pharma, ending a 12-year investment in the Pune-based pharmaceutical company, according to a Moneycontrol report.
The report said Bain Capital, through its affiliate BC Investments IV, sold its remaining stake of around 1% in Emcure Pharma earlier on the day through a block deal. The transaction marks the final leg of the firm's gradual reduction in ownership since the drugmaker's market debut in July 2024.
Final Stake Sale Ends Investment
The latest transaction was structured as a clean-out trade and was valued at around ₹350 crore.
The floor price for the block deal was set at ₹1,817 per share. Investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital and Axis Capital reportedly acted as advisers on the transaction.
The exit follows a series of block deals executed by Bain Capital over the past few years as it gradually reduced its holding in the company after Emcure Pharma's successful listing. The drugmaker's shares have gained more than 30% over the last six months.
From Blackstone Deal to Full Exit
Bain Capital first invested in Emcure Pharma in December 2013 when it acquired a 13% stake from Blackstone in a secondary transaction worth about ₹700 crore.
Over the following decade, the investment firm remained one of the notable financial investors in the company as Emcure expanded its presence in the pharmaceutical sector.
The final stake sale closes a chapter that began more than a decade ago and coincides with strong investor interest in Emcure Pharma following its public listing and share price gains.
Bain Capital Stays Active in India
Even as it exits Emcure Pharma, Bain Capital continues to evaluate new opportunities in India.
Moneycontrol reported in May that Bain Capital was among the global investors assessing a significant minority stake acquisition in IndusInd International Holdings-controlled IndusInd General Insurance.
The publication also reported in April that Bain Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) were among investors competing in the final stage of a $500 million-$750 million fundraising process for integrated real assets platform RMZ Group.