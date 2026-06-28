Strides Pharma Sells Majority Stake in Arm Pivot Path for ₹100 Cr

Ascent Capital Managing Director & Founder Raja Kumar said, "Pivot Path brings deep domain expertise across the core, non-discretionary segments of the pharmaceutical industry, capabilities that have been rigorously honed within the Strides stable." As an Independent entity, Pivot Path is exceptionally well-positioned to combine the power of technology and Agentic-AI with its 400-plus subject matter experts in building purpose -built solutions that enable global customers to manage their compliance, digital transformation, and drug safety requirements with greater speed, precision, cost-effectiveness and confidence, he added.