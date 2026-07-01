Anupam Misra Takes Charge As CMD of Hindustan Copper

Anupam Misra assumed charge as Hindustan Copper CMD.
He succeeds Sanjiv Kumar Singh, who retired on June 30.
Hindustan Copper is executing a ₹7,189 crore capital expenditure programme.
State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) on Wednesday said Anupam Misra has taken charge as its Chairman & Managing Director (CMD).
Misra took over from Sanjiv Kumar Singh, who superannuated on June 30, Hindustan Copper said in a regulatory filing.
Before joining HCL, Misra was Director (Marketing) with Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT Ltd).
Misra holds a B Tech (Hons) in civil engineering from IIT Kharagpur and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from IIM Lucknow.
He is a General Management professional with over 33 years of experience in the areas of marketing and international trading, with extensive hands-on exposure to industrial raw materials (minerals, metals, chemicals, etc.), agro-commodities, engineering goods, and project business in a multi-commodity, multi-market B2B environment.
The development assumes significance as the company is executing a massive ₹7,189 crore capital expenditure programme to increase its mining capacity by three times.
The ambitious roadmap aims to boost ore production to meet surging domestic demand from renewable energy, electric vehicles and AI infrastructure.
The company is planning a capex of ₹450.51 crore in the current year, followed by spending of ₹1,421.73 crore in 2027, and ₹1,993.70 crore in 2028. Also, the company will spend ₹2,227.18 crore in 2029 and ₹1,095.48 crore in 2030.
The company is also targeting to increase its production capacity, with total ore production projected to rise from 4.21 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in 2025-26 to 12.20 MTPA by 2029-30, according to HCL's Corporate Plan "Vision 2030".