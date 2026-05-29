Reliance Jio IPO on the Horizon: Ambani Signals 'Strategic Pathways' for Stakeholder Participation

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has revealed his views on Jio Platforms, but stopped short of offering details or a timeline about the potential Jio IPO.
In his letter to RIL shareholders, Ambani said the company would "continue to evaluate strategic pathways that can broaden stakeholder participation and support Jio's long-term growth, always guided by the principle of sustainable value creation."
The Jio IPO, anticipated to be India's largest ever with an offering pegged at $4 billion, has been in the works since 2025, when Ambani first indicated at RIL's annual general meeting (AGM) that Jio would pursue a listing. RIL is scheduled to hold its next AGM on June 19. Further clarity on the IPO is expected to emerge in that AGM, multiple media reports claimed.
RIL currently holds a 67% stake in Jio Platforms. Of the remaining 33%, Meta holds 10% and Google just under 8%, with the rest held by Vista, KKR, and the Public Investment Fund.
Global Technology Ambitions
According to RIL's FY26 annual report, released on May 28, Jio is evaluating opportunities to offer its telecom technology platforms in select international markets through local telecom operators. The company intends to provide managed services and technology solutions originally developed for its India operations.
Offerings under consideration for export include cloud-native radio access network (RAN) systems, 5G core platforms, operations and business support systems (OSS/BSS), fixed wireless access (FWA) technology, JioBharat devices, JioTV+ services, Jio set-top boxes and a range of digital applications.
The annual report noted that Jio has developed an integrated technology stack covering standalone 5G infrastructure, operating systems, connected devices, and unlicensed band radio (UBR) technology. Its point-to-multipoint UBR technology has supported the growth of its fixed broadband business, with the company accounting for around 43% of India's fixed broadband market as of March 2026.
AI Push via Meta Partnership
Reliance is expanding its presence in artificial intelligence through Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL), a joint venture with Meta. The venture will deploy Meta's open-source Llama models to develop AI applications for enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, with a focus on sector-specific solutions across industries.
Ambani also outlined the launch of "Reliance Intelligence" as part of the group's broader AI initiatives. The company had earlier announced plans to invest ₹10 lakh crore in multi-gigawatt AI-ready data centres.