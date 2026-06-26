Airbus Wins $9.35 Bn China Eastern Deal For 25 Jets, Extends Lead Over Boeing

China Eastern Airlines has signed a deal with Airbus to buy 25 A330neo widebody aircraft worth $9.35 billion.
The agreement adds to Airbus’ growing dominance in China, where Boeing has struggled to win large orders.
China remains one of the world’s most important aviation markets as airlines continue expanding capacity.
European aircraft maker Airbus has secured another major order from China, further strengthening its position in one of the world’s biggest aviation markets.
China Eastern Airlines said on Friday it has signed an agreement with Airbus to purchase 25 A330neo widebody aircraft in a deal valued at $9.35 billion. The aircraft are expected to be delivered between 2029 and 2033, according to an exchange filing by the airline.
According to a Bloomberg report, the airline said the new aircraft will help expand capacity, replace older planes, improve service quality and lower operating costs as demand for air travel continues to grow.
Airbus Continues to Build Its China Advantage
The latest order adds to Airbus’ growing momentum in China, a market that has become one of the most important growth drivers for global aircraft manufacturers.
China is now the world’s second-largest aviation market after the United States, and its airlines have traditionally placed large bulk orders with both Airbus and Boeing before distributing aircraft across state-owned carriers.
With this deal, Airbus has further strengthened its lead in the region. Bloomberg reported that the European aircraft manufacturer has already secured more than 200 jet orders from Chinese carriers this year, in addition to nearly 150 orders placed by airlines and leasing companies in 2025.
The company currently has nearly 2,400 aircraft operating in China and also manufactures some of its single-aisle planes at its Tianjin facility.
Boeing Continues to Face Pressure In China
While Airbus continues expanding its presence in China, Boeing has struggled to secure deals at a similar pace in recent years.
The American aircraft maker has faced a series of challenges following the deadly crashes involving its 737 Max aircraft, which led to regulatory scrutiny and damaged confidence in several markets worldwide.
The report also noted that rising political tensions between Beijing and Washington have added to Boeing’s difficulties in strengthening its position in China, where state-owned airlines play a significant role in large aircraft purchases.
Although Boeing secured a long-awaited China-related order during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country in May, details around that agreement remain unclear.
China Remains A Critical Aviation Market
China continues to be one of the most important markets for global aircraft manufacturers as airlines expand fleets to meet rising passenger demand and modernise older aircraft.
China Eastern said the newly ordered aircraft will help optimise its fleet structure and improve route network planning as it prepares for future growth.
The latest agreement further highlights China’s importance in the global aviation industry, where both Airbus and Boeing continue competing aggressively for long-term airline partnerships.
For Airbus, the order marks another major win in a market where it has steadily widened its lead over its biggest global rival.