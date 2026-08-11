Flipkart Deepens Tamil Nadu Partnership, Expands Digital Commerce, Tech, Supply-Chain Footprint

"Tamil Nadu is an important part of Flipkart's long-term growth story. The state brings together a strong manufacturing ecosystem, deep technology talent and a growing digital economy. Our work with sellers and MSMEs across the state, our technology infrastructure in Chennai and our expanding supply-chain network are helping connect Tamil Nadu's businesses and communities with customers across India. We look forward to deepening our partnership with the Government of Tamil Nadu and contributing to the state's next phase of digital, manufacturing and economic growth," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group.