Airbus Expects India’s Commercial Fleet Size To Triple To 2,250 By 2035

“And we are expecting a compound growth of (passenger traffic) around 8.9% in the next 10 years. How do we see the infrastructure? How do we see the aviation system which will support this growth? We are expecting around 200 airports in 10 years, so another 50 airports more. We will see a tripling of the fleet. So we will have around 2,250 aircraft in service in 10 years,” Westermeier said.