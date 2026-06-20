Entrepreneurs, Investors, Govt Officials Discuss Opportunities, Challenges to Expand Startup Ecosystem

Officials and stakeholders discussed expanding the startup ecosystem beyond metro hubs into districts and underserved areas.
The programme showcased Startup India support such as recognition, funding, market access and capacity building.
ONDC-linked initiatives like DigiDukaan and Amazing India were presented as ways to help MSMEs, artisans and retailers.
Entrepreneurs, investors and government representatives gathered here on Friday to discuss opportunities and challenges in the state for extending the startup ecosystem to districts and underserved communities.
"Rajasthan's journey stands out as a model of sustained commitment. The focus must now extend beyond metro hubs to districts and underserved communities," said Ateesh Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
The DPIIT under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Rajsathan government, held a startup ecosystem engagement programme at Bhamashah Techno Hub here.
The programme is aimed at strengthening India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering innovation-led growth and enhancing engagement with startup stakeholders across states and Union Territories.
The programme saw participation from founders, incubators, investors, academia and government representatives, providing a platform for dialogue and collaboration.
During the event, Singh interacted with key stakeholders from Rajasthan's startup ecosystem to understand opportunities, challenges and the role of state-led initiatives in promoting entrepreneurship and sustainable development.
Singh also highlighted the progress of the Startup India initiative over the past decade and outlined the roadmap for future growth driven by the Centre-state collaboration.
The participants also saw a presentation by the Startup India team on various schemes, including DPIIT recognition, funding support, market access and capacity-building initiatives.
MD and CEO of Open Network for Digital Commerce, Vibhor Jain, told participants about leveraging the ONDC network for expanding business opportunities.
He highlighted initiatives such as DigiDukaan and Amazing India to support MSMEs, artisans and retailers.