Popeyes Sales Jump 40%, Emerges As Jubilant FoodWorks' Second Growth Engine

Domino's India reported like-for-like sales growth of 2.5% for the June quarter, up from 0.2% in the preceding quarter but still short of the company's long-term annual target range of 5 to 7%. Khetarpal said delivery order volumes continued to grow despite recent price increases, with the company focused on improving average order values while balancing profitability and demand. He said the company remained confident of returning to the 5-7% range over time, citing improving demand trends and a stronger start to the second quarter.