Tata Mutual Fund CEO Bhobe Quits After Eight Years, Varadarajan Emerges As Frontrunner

Tata Mutual Fund is set for a leadership transition after Managing Director and CEO Prathit Bhobe stepped down from the asset management company, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
The report said Bhobe has already vacated the company's offices and stopped representing Tata Mutual Fund at the Association of Mutual Funds in India. He has also signalled that he is no longer associated with the fund house. Despite this, Tata Mutual Fund has not issued any official statement confirming his departure.
Bhobe took charge of the fund house in May 2018, arriving after more than two decades at ICICI Bank, where he handled senior roles spanning retail banking, liabilities and wealth management, the report said.
During his eight years at the helm, assets under management at Tata Mutual Fund rose from ₹49,000 crore to close to ₹2.23 lakh crore in FY26, a growth rate that outpaced the broader industry, the report said. Industry-wide mutual fund assets expanded from ₹23 lakh crore in June 2018 to ₹83 lakh crore in FY26, translating to a compounded annual growth rate of nearly 20% over the period.
Based on the latest available figures, Tata Mutual Fund is currently ranked among the country's top 15 fund houses by assets under management.
Succession Process Already Underway
Tata Capital had been assessing possible successors for several months before Bhobe's exit became public.
Anand Varadarajan, the fund house's Chief Business Officer, is being viewed as a strong internal candidate for the role, the report said. Varadarajan had recently turned down an offer to head a public sector bank-led mutual fund, a decision that has fuelled speculation he may instead be promoted to lead Tata Mutual Fund.
In a related development, a chief executive from another public sector bank-led fund house is being seen as the frontrunner to take over that fund, which is presently run by a senior treasury official deputed from its parent bank, the report added.
Bhobe's departure comes amid a broader wave of leadership changes across the mutual fund industry, the report said, as fast growing assets, tighter regulatory oversight and rising retail participation put pressure on fund houses to strengthen their top management.
Over the last two years, several asset management companies have replaced chief executives or reorganised senior leadership teams, as the industry braces for its next phase of growth against a backdrop of regulatory scrutiny and the entry of new players, including technology driven firms.