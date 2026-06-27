Odisha CM Launches 'GO-EAST' Platform to Boost Industrialisation

At the first CII Eastern Region Council Meeting hosted in Bhubaneswar, CM Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled GO-EAST, a facilitation mechanism under Odisha’s single-window system to attract investments.
The platform targets strategic projects from eastern states, promising faster approvals and issue resolution
While emphasising cooperation-driven growth and Odisha’s readiness to anchor industrial corridors in the region.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced the launch of the 'GO-EAST' platform to accelerate industrialisation and ensure balanced development across eastern India and asserted that growth will be driven by regional strength and cooperation.
Majhi made this announcement while addressing the CII Eastern Region Council Meeting held for the first time in Bhubaneswar and interacted with around 55 CII industry members from eastern region states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
He said the GO-EAST (Eastern Investment Accelerator & Special Taskforce), a dedicated facilitation framework under the single window system to attract and fast-track investments from Eastern and North-Eastern India. GO-EAST will provide priority facilitation, faster approvals, dedicated relationship management and structured issue resolution for strategic industrial projects from the Eastern Region.
The chief minister highlighted Odisha's role in driving the next phase of industrial growth in Eastern India. He said that the rise of Eastern India will be central to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and that Odisha is ready to serve as a platform for scale, collaboration and regional value-chain development.
Majhi also announced an amendment to the Industrial Policy Resolution 2022, under which eligible non-mineral-based new industrial units in 15 industrially less-developed districts will be treated as thrust sector units. This will help attract new industries, promote balanced regional growth and create employment opportunities in districts that have remained outside traditional industrial corridors, he said.
"Regional growth will be driven by regional strength and cooperation. Odisha is ready to be your platform for scale," the CM said, calling upon industry leaders from the eastern region to partner with Odisha in building stronger industrial corridors, deeper supply chains and a more competitive regional economy.
The event witnessed participation from more than 230 industry representatives, including those from Jupiter Wagons Limited, Singhal Steel & Power Limited, Mascot Steel, Nandaraj Textile, Shyam Metallics, CESC Green Energy, Luxmi Group and many others.
Strategic MoUs were also signed during the event. A total of seven MoUs were signed across six sectors, including steel, metal downstream, textiles, power, green energy equipment and chemicals. These MoUs represent an investment potential of approximately ₹24,823 crore and employment potential for nearly 29,500 persons, an official note said.
Odisha's Minister for Industries Sampad Chandra Swain also addressed the gathering. He invited CII members to partner with the state in three core areas like identifying sector-wise investment opportunities to attract anchor investors and downstream units, connecting large industries with MSMEs to integrate local enterprises into national and global supply chains, and supporting initiatives to skill youth for the jobs of the future.