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Tech Mahindra Widens Partnership with Telefónica Germany for Pvt Cloud Platform Build-Out

This is aimed at driving cloud-native transformation and provide Platform-as-a-Service (Paas) for technology and enterprise business growth

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Summary of this article

  • Tech Mahindra has widened its partnership with Telefónica Germany to build a private cloud platform focused on PaaS delivery.

  • The project will leverage AI-first operations, automation and self-service capabilities to modernise telecom and enterprise workloads

  • Providing a scalable, open infrastructure foundation that supports both traditional and cloud-native services nationwide.

IT company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced expansion of its partnership with Telefónica Germany to build a private cloud platform.

This is aimed at driving cloud-native transformation and provide Platform-as-a-Service (Paas) for technology and enterprise business growth, Tech Mahindra said in a release.

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"The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra’s platform engineering and AI-first operations with Telefónica Germany’s telecom infrastructure modernisation objectives to create PaaS, laying the foundations for a full scale private cloud," the release further said.

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The multi-year engagement will focus on enabling a scalable, open, and future-ready digital infrastructure foundation to modernise telecom and enterprise workloads, it added.

Tech Mahindra will also leverage AI-driven automation, cloud-native orchestration, infrastructure-as-code frameworks, and self-service platform management capabilities to support the platform as a service.

The platform is designed to enhance AI-first automation, operational flexibility and resilience while supporting both traditional and infrastructure services for telecom and enterprise businesses across Germany.

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