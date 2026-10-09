Indian Boardrooms Need A Reset, Not Just New Faces

Training & Mentorship

Training to board members has not received due attention or priority. At times, there is a perception that the heavy weights in the boardroom are too experienced or perfect needing no training. But, in the knowledge economy, the ever-emergence of new knowledge or technology can create capability gaps, and hence demand continuous knowledge upgradation of the directors. Often, many corporate shenanigans occur due to the absence of appreciation of complex issues of finance, technology or risk on the part of board directors. The recent financial IndusInd Bank case showed how the Board reportedly remained unaware for long about the treasury back office posting manual entries for years to hide trading desk losses in treasury operations. Now, Boards should not only train/sensitize directors on the modus operandi usually adopted in areas like credit, risk, and treasury to mask financial losses, but also on adoption of AI in data analysis.