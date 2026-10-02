Maruti Suzuki Reports Highest-Ever Quarterly Sales As Production Ramps Up

Maruti Suzuki’s total sales rose 24.4 per cent YoY to 2,36,013 units in September, driven by strong domestic passenger vehicle sales.
SUV sales jumped 62 per cent to 78,911 units, with the company gaining market share in the SUV and small-car segments.
Domestic sales for April-September hit a record 10.8 lakh units, supported by ramp-up at new manufacturing plants and higher vehicle supplies.
Maruti Suzuki reported a 24.4 percent year-on-year increase in total sales in September. The automaker sold a total of 2,36,013 units in the month, including domestic sales and exports, compared to 1,89,665 units in the same month last year.
In an exchange filing, the company said that its domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 37 percent to 1,81,838 units in September from 1,32,820 units a year ago. Maruti Suzuki also sold 3,414 light commercial vehicles during the month.
Furthermore, the automaker’s exports grew to 44,219 units in September, up from 42,204 units in the corresponding month last year.
For the April- September quarter, Maruti Suzuki’s total sales stood at 13,79,376 units, including domestic sales of 10,80,240 units. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said that this has been the company’s highest-ever domestic sales in a quarter.
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“The reason is very simple: our new plants, which have been commissioned, the ramp-up is going on, and we are able to increase our supplies, resulting in an increase in the number of wholesales,” Banerjee said in a press briefing.
Segment-wise sales
Maruti Suzuki’s mini, compact, and mid-sized cars segment, which comprises popular models like Alto, Baleno, Celerio, Ciaz, Dzire, Ignis, S-Presso, Swift, and WagonR, reported a 24 percent YoY domestic sales growth in September. The segment’s sales rose to 91,887 units in September 2025 from 74,090 units in September 2025.
Further, the company’s sales of utility vehicles in India, including Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris, and XL6, were 78,911 units, up 62% YoY from 48,695 units in the same month a year ago.
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Banerjee said that the company has gained market share in the SUV and small car segments. “Our production team and supply chain teams are trying to further increase the supplies of Brezza, Victoriis, and we expect to further ramp up our supplies with regard to SUV also”, he added.
The company said sales of Eeco vans stood at 11,040 units last month, compared with 10,035 units in September 2025. Sales of the LCV Super Carry stood at 3,414 units, compared with 2,891 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India added.