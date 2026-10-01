Leader, Listing And Legacy: A Boardroom Rift Exposes The Fault Lines At Tatas

But that century-old equilibrium is now under strain. And a rupture between the two, which was once unthinkable, is beginning to play out in public. It burst into the open last month in a high-decibel confrontation in the boardroom of Bombay House, when Noel Tata, chairman of the Tata Trusts, voted against extending N Chandrasekaran’s term as chairman of Tata Sons by another five years.