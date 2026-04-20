₹2.5 Lakh, Three Files, Two Arrests: CBI Cracks Down on DGCA-Reliance Bribery Nexus

According to the FIR, the bribe was fixed at ₹5 lakh per application file. Mathur had met Devula at the DGCA office on April 17, where he was assured the approvals would be cleared the same day. Devula allegedly directed Mathur to deliver the money the following day at Essex Farms, near the IIT Delhi flyover. The CBI apprehended both while the cash was being exchanged and seized ₹2.5 lakh on the spot.