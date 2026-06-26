Comm Min to EPCs: Focus on Structured Action Plan to Boost Exports

The commerce ministry has asked export promotion councils to collaborate closely with the government on a structured plan to boost exports.
Officials emphasised exploring untapped markets, promoting new products and capitalising on free trade agreements,
While encouraging broader participation in international trade events and better use of existing export promotion schemes and interventions.
The commerce ministry has asked export promotion councils to focus on developing a structured and coordinated action plan to expand the country's outbound shipments and access new markets, an official statement said on Thursday.
The ministry has also asked them to work in close partnership with the government and fully leverage the market access opportunities emerging from India's free trade agreements to achieve the shared objective of substantially increasing the country's exports.
These issues, among others, were discussed during a meeting chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on June 24 here.
Representatives of export promotion councils (EPCs) and industry associations participated in the deliberations.
"The meeting built upon the consensus reached during an earlier interaction with EPCs that the focus must extend beyond addressing individual organisational concerns to developing a structured and coordinated action plan for expanding exports, accessing new markets, promoting new products and enhancing the contribution of each Council to the country's overall export performance," the ministry said.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal highlighted the need to identify new markets, leverage the opportunities created through India's free trade agreements and promote wider participation in key international trade events, especially in regions offering significant export potential.
Presenting the status of Export Promotion Mission interventions, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade Lokesh HD informed that ten interventions have already been rolled out, while the branding component is under wider stakeholder consultation.
He further informed that a National Workshop involving industry stakeholders and implementing agencies was organised on June 2 to identify and address operational issues and facilitate greater utilisation of the schemes by exporters.