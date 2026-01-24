Budget 2026 Expectations: Centre May Raise RDSS Allocation to ₹18,000 Cr as Discom Stress Persists

Launched in 2021, the RDSS aims to transform the power distribution sector by improving efficiency and ensuring financial sustainability. “This year, the power ministry has proposed an allocation of around ₹18,000 crore for RDSS, which is currently under consideration. Smart meter installation is gaining pace, with about 1.5 lakh meters being installed every month. With this momentum, funding needs to increase,” Mint reported, quoting a source who sought anonymity.