Q3 Earnings, US Fed Interest Rate Decision, Budget to Steer Market Movement: Analysts

"FPIs not only continued their selling spree in the week ended 23rd January, but also increased the intensity of their selling. Sentiments remained very weak due to a combination of factors such as sustained rupee depreciation, lack of any finality regarding US-India trade deal and unimpressive Q3 results, so far, which are not indicating any pick up in corporate earnings," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.