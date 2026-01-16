Maruti Suzuki Commences Victoris Export, Badged as 'Across'

Takeuchi further said, "If we look at growth of India's passenger vehicle exports in the past five years from CY2020 to CY2025, while the rest of the industry grew 1.43 times, Maruti Suzuki exports grew 4.67 times. The addition of VICTORIS will further support our export ambitions, and we are hopeful it will be well received in international markets." Maruti Suzuki introduced the model in the domestic market in September last year.