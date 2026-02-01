Stock Markets Open Flat on Budget Day; Nifty 50 Trades With Marginal Cuts, Sensex in Green

NSE and BSE are trading today despite it being a weekend due to the Union Budget 2025–26.
Nifty 50 opened marginally lower while Sensex opened slightly higher, with both indices later fluctuating but trading in positive territory during early trade.
Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma and Power Grid led the gains on Sensex, while Infosys, Titan and Tata Steel were among the top losers.
Although markets typically remain shut on weekends, trading is taking place today on account of Union Budget 2026. Both benchmark indices are reflecting caution among investors ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech at 11:00 am.
NSE Nifty 50 opened 0.02% low at 25,316.75 from its previous close of 25,320.65. While BSE opened 0.06% high at 82,316.14 from previous close of 82,269.78 on Friday.
The special trading session allows investors to react immediately to the government’s key policy announcements, tax proposals and spending plans outlined in the Budget.
After opening the day on a positive note, the BSE Sensex later fluctuated and quoted 41.81 points up at 82,311.59, while Nifty 50 showed positive sign and was 3.40 points up to 25,338.75 after opening marginally flat.
During the early trade, the top five Sensex gainers were Bharat Electronics Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical and Power Grid Corporation, while, the losers were Infosys, Titan and Tata Steel.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, commented on the matter and said defense stocks will continue to be in focus.
"Investors don’t have expectations of any major tax reliefs in this Budget since the 2025 Budget delivered huge income tax reliefs. Some tweaking of certain taxes is likely. If there is an increase in exemption for long-term capital gains tax from ₹1.25 lakh presently to a higher limit that would be a positive," Vijaykumar said.
"From the market perspective, a fiscally prudent, growth-oriented Budget is desirable. There are rumours of exemption from long-term capital gains tax for certain categories of FIIs. If this happens, it can trigger a rally in the market," he added.
He further said that higher allocation for defense is a given and, therefore, defense stocks will continue to be in focus. Export segments are likely to be on the radar of investors, while disinvestment in PSUs will be keenly watched. "Aside from the Budget, the crash in precious metal prices may bring investors back into equity."