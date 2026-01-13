Pre-Budget Expectations: FICCI Pushes for Deeper Corporate Bond Market

FICCI also pointed to regulatory changes by the Reserve Bank of India, which removed earlier requirements for large corporates—those with aggregate sanctioned credit limits above ₹10,000 crore—to raise a portion of incremental funding from capital markets. The move, it said, may have reduced incentives for large companies to diversify away from bank lending. The industry body has called for reinstating an incentive-based framework to encourage market borrowing, alongside lowering borrowing thresholds and including both listed and unlisted firms to expand bond supply.