SEBI Panel To Recommend Easing Regulations for Commodity Derivatives: Report

The panel is expected to recommend lifting the ban on derivatives trading in several agricultural commodities, including paddy, wheat, and crude palm oil, Reuters reported. Derivatives trading in these commodities has been banned since 2021 due to concerns over speculative activity distorting spot market prices. According to the report, panel members believe derivatives trading has little impact on agricultural prices and may therefore be resumed. SEBI’s management is also in favour of the proposal, the report said.