"In most FMCG categories, after the GST reduction, most items now fall under the 5 percent GST slab, which makes it difficult for brand owners, as most of the services used in manufacturing fall under a higher GST slab. As a result, they are unable to fully utilise the excess input tax credits. For brands spending significantly on marketing, the GST paid on ad spends continues to accumulate. Currently, there is no mechanism available to settle this in the form of refunds, which adds to the cost of manufacturing and selling," said Nikhil Doda, Co-Founder, Lahori Zeera.