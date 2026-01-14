Budget 2026 May Put Roads Monetisation At Centre Stage, Experts Call for Concession Deal Overhaul

According to a new report by Mint, the Centre is likely to keep the road transport ministry’s allocation in the Union Budget 2026–27 close to ₹2.72 lakh crore, as it looks to shift the focus towards attracting greater private investment. In 2024–25, the government provided capital expenditure of ₹2.72 lakh crore (revised estimates) to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).