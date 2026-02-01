Union Budget 2026: Defence Allocations Up 15% Amid Security Concerns

"The allocation of ₹7.85 lakh crore to defence—with capital modernisation crossing ₹2 lakh crore for the first time—is a decisive post-Operation Sindoor signal that India will no longer outsource its security," Ashok Atluri chair, PHDCCI Defence & HLS Committee said. "The government has shown the ambition; now we need procurement timelines that match it. And as we spend this historic sum, let us ensure the money flows to companies that design and develop in India—not just assemble in India. That’s the difference between strategic autonomy and strategic dependence with an Indian label."